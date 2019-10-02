The Shelby Coyotes football team traveled to Chester to take on the CJI Hawks in a Northern division match-up. Shelby was coming off a heartbreaking loss, and was looking to redeem themselves. The Coyotes left little doubt as to who was the better team, defeating CJI 42-2.
Coach Mike White was proud of the way his players bounced back after a disappointing performance the weekend before.
Shelby started scoring early, and jumped to a 23-0 lead in the first quarter. Injuries had the Coyotes shuffling players. Tanner Parsons started at quarterback and Cameron Brusven, who had moved into the runningback position, connected for the first score on an 11-yard pass, and Parsons ran in the extra point.
Brusven then took off on a 53-yard run for six and then kicked the extra point to give the Coyotes a 15-0 advantage.
Parsons followed Brus-ven’s run with a seven-yard run of his own, and the Coyotes converted the two-point try giving them 23 points in the first quarter.
The Parsons to Brusven connection would be good for two more touchdowns for the Coyotes, helping to push the score to 42-2.
White said, “We executed well on both sides of the both. Tanner Parsons took over at quarterback and did an excellent job, really showing his versatility and focus.”
White also praised the defense, saying, “The defense played with more fire, flew to the ball the best they have this year. Many times, we tackled with three and four kids.”
White felt sophomores Cameron Brusven and Tanner Tustian stood out from their linebacker positions.
“We made a few switches on both sides of the ball and I was pleased with how everyone responded. Briton Bunnel did an exceptional job on the offensive line,” praised White.
Shelby is looking forward to Senior Night this Friday at 7 p.m. against Chinook. Seniors to be honored are Mark Clark, Tanner Parsons, Tyler Larson, Briton Bunnell, Tanner Watson, and Josh Buck.
