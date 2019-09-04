The Shelby Junior/Senior High School cross country team is ready to open their season on Friday, Sept. 6. The team will travel to the Cut Bank Golf Course and run in the Mike Reynolds Cross Country Time Trials.
Race times are: 3:30 p.m. middle school boys, 4 p.m. middle school girls, 4:20 p.m. high school boys and 4:50 p.m. high school girls.
The high school boys team members are: seniors, Luke Fretheim and Michael Sanchez; juniors, Brenden Hagood, Kolten Henke and Teagan Tustian. The high school girls team member is Allyson Bleecker. The junior high boys team member is Ivan Wickum.
The team has been out running around town during practice. The goal is to stay healthy and have fun.
It is not too late to join cross country! Just make sure you have your sports physical and a pair of running shoes.
Take a drive and cheer on the Coyotes to the finish line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.