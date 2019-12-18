The Sunburst Refiners boys basketball team, coached by Nate Aschim, boasts 12 players this year. The team has five juniors in Matthew Hesla, Grady Kerfoot, Jaden Koon, Stanley Jarvis and Blake Smiley. They will be joined by three sophomores, Cade Hanson, Josh Kearns and Wyatt Manthey. Freshmen John Buckley, Conlan Kerfoot and Connor Sullivan and eighth grader, Carter Enneberg, round out the team.
Jarvis, a second team all-conference selection from last year, will help lead the Refiners this year.
John Johannsen will be the assistant coach again this year.
Friday the Refiners faced off against CJI at the Cascade Tip-Off Tournament to kick off their season and came away with a win 41-24.
The game started slow, with Sunburst holding on to a one-point lead after the first quarter, 6-5. Sunburst picked up the pace on defense, as well as offense, and outscored the Hawks 16-0, taking a 22-5 lead to the locker room and then pushed on to a 41-24 victory.
Scoring for Sunburst was Jarvis with 10, Koon with 10, Hanson with 10, Kearns with six, Grady Kerfoot with four and Hesla with two.
Saturday Sunburst played Helena Christian and they came out hitting on all cylinders. The Refiners led 18-6 after the first and 35-11 after two. Sunburst continued dominance in the third, leading 53-15 after three quarters. Sunburst only scored one point in the fourth, and coasted to the 54-35 victory.
Scoring for the Refiners was Koon and Kearns with 16, Hanson with nine, Jarvis and Grady Kerfoot with four, Hesla with three and Conlan Kerfoot with two.
Coach Aschim said, “I was really happy with our defense through the weekend. It was nice to see how well the guys executed, considering it was our first game. Offensively we were a little bit further behind, but the guys figured out a way to get the job done. I felt like we really pounded the rebounds well and hopefully we can keep that up.”
The Refiners will be on the road this weekend playing in Dutton Thursday and Cascade Friday.
