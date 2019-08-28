MSU Extension and Alliance for Youth hosted a camp for sixth through eighth graders Aug. 8-11. The camp focused on making healthy choices concerning substance use.
Eighteen youth from Toole County attended the camp, along with six, teen counselors and six adult chaperons, including a deputy sheriff, high school teacher and a nurse. Along with classroom activities the group got to spend time swimming, canoeing, roasting s’mores and generally have a good time in the great outdoors. Other educational activities included a Montana Wildlife Presentation and a visit to U of M’s Flathead Lake Biological Stations Open House, complete with a visit with UM of mascot, Monte.
Thank you to our sponsors for helping make this event such a great success, 3 Rivers Communications, Sunburst Community Foundation, Toole County Sheriffs Office, Alliance for Youth and MSU Extension-Toole County. And thank you to the Shelby School District for lending the use of a bus and bus driver, Jeannie Wigen.
