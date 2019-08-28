SP_S1

Enjoying a fantastic time at Health Rocks Camp were, from back left, Officer Tyler Foss, Makayla Haight, Raven Olsen, Michael Sanchez, Mackinzie Wilson, Laith Benhammou, Kenny Miller, Chevy James Burdeau, Tyler Snoeck, Ginger Siefert and Mr. Tokerud; front, Michael Miller, Devany Lamb, Penelope Heaton, April Snoeck, Adele Lamb, Kira Siefert, Colby Davidson, Virgil Manthey, Kierra Brown, Jocelyn Pedersen,  Nurse Kendra Burns, Michael Miller, Evan Clark, Bella Burdeau, Jasper Manthey, Peyton Weatherwax and Ivory Seifert.

 Photo courtesy Alice Burchak

MSU Extension and Alliance for Youth hosted a camp for sixth through eighth graders Aug. 8-11. The camp focused on making healthy choices concerning substance use.

Eighteen youth from Toole County attended the camp, along with six, teen counselors and six adult chaperons, including a deputy sheriff, high school teacher and a nurse. Along with classroom activities the group got to spend time swimming, canoeing, roasting s’mores and generally have a good time in the great outdoors. Other educational activities included a Montana Wildlife Presentation and a visit to U of M’s Flathead Lake Biological Stations Open House, complete with a visit with UM of mascot, Monte.

Thank you to our sponsors for helping make this event such a great success, 3 Rivers Communications, Sunburst Community Foundation, Toole County Sheriffs Office, Alliance for Youth and MSU Extension-Toole County. And thank you to the Shelby School District for lending the use of a bus and bus driver, Jeannie Wigen.

