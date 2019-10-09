The Sunburst Refiners travelled to Box Elder Saturday to take on the Bears. The Refiners were pretty hungry for a win and they got it, 56-18.
The Bears put the first points of the game on the board but the Refiners responded well from there. Stanley Jarvis scored first with a 35-yard run, followed by a 50-yard pass reception from Cade Hanson to Grady Kerfoot to put Sunburst in the lead.
They never looked back from that point as Jarvis had three more TD runs from 1, 15 and 20 yards along with a 60-yard punt return. Jaden Koon scored on a five-yard run and Blake Smylie returned a kickoff to start the second half of the game for 65 yards.
Defensively, the Refiners really stepped up and made some good plays. “Coach Scotty Bye has done a great job each week getting these guys ready for game day,” said Coach Jason Hanson, adding, “Smiley, Cole Johnson, Koon, Morgan Manthey and Hanson did a nice job up front putting pressure on the quarterback all afternoon. This allowed our defensive backs to come up with three interceptions and a fumble recovery.”
Friday is a key match-up for the Refiners against a good football team from Denton/Geyser/Stanford.
“It’s our last home game and we will be celebrating senior night for our two seniors, Morgan Manthey and Cameron Peltier,” said Hanson.
(0) comments
