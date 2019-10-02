Would your kid like to learn archery? We are looking forward to a new year and would like any interested archers to get involved. Registration for Blazing Arrows 4-H Archery begins Tuesday, Oct. 1, at the Toole County Extension Office. The deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 15, to have your registration turned in with the money.
We look forward to an eventful year of archery with the kids. It is $30 per person or $60 per family. Anyone nine years of age as of Oct. 1, 2019, or older, is eligible to join. If you are not in a 4-H club then you have to fill out the Special Interest paperwork and pay the $7.50 fee.
Our first day will be Oct. 16 to set up the archery range at the Marias Fair Exhibit Building. We shoot on Wednesday nights from October to March. Our club has bows for archers to rent for the season if they need a bow. The kids have the opportunity to participate in Fun Day shoots and competitions around the state.
If you have any questions, contact the Toole County Extension Office at 424-8350. We look forward to having you shoot with us.
