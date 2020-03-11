S2

Shelby Elementary recently held a PAWS assembly, recognizing the achievements of the students throughout the second trimester. Over 30 SES students earned Honor Roll recognition!

Shelby Elementary School is pleased to announce the following students received awards for the second trimester.

Principals award 

Academic Improvement

Third Grade 

Trenton Fugle, Tel Gray, Benson Haight, John Jansen, Brayden Moberly and Rowen Russell.

Fourth Grade

Cael Blevins, Brant Blonde and Silas Young.

Sixth Grade

Kamaria Celander, Lindy Kiefer, Morgan Porter and Bash Rosales.

Honor Roll

(3.33 GPA or above)

Third Grade 

August Aikins, Brody Ballantyne, Jacob Hansen, David Kirby, Brayden Moberly, Payton Moench, Demitri Ortiz, Caitlyn Reynolds, Connor Thornton, Trent Vigus and Arianna Watson.

Fourth Grade

Kayler Austin, Kyla Calangi, Amelia Clarke, Logan Combs, Dillon Dennis, Paxton Flesch, Ryan Gray, Maycie Grosser, Jaren Johannes, Leighton Leck, Kadence Montgomery, Conner Ramberg and Silas Young.

Fifth Grade

Hadley Clary, Eleanor Heaton, Lily Hooker, Riley Kincaid-Park, Arieanna Preuss and Regan Torgerson.

Sixth Grade

Clara Blonde, Kamaria Celander, Dylan Clark, Bash Rosales and Jadis Scarborough.

4.0

Third Grade 

Gracie Ahmels, Alexis Calvery, Danyka Carlisle, Trenton Fugle, Tel Gray, Benson Haight, Sullivan Heaton, Grace Hemmer, Brian Hodges, John Jansen, Marshall Richman and Rowen Russell.

Fourth Grade

Cael Blevins, Brant Blonde, Tanner Parsons and Corin Scarborough.

Fifth Grade

Preslee Flesch and Elly McDermott.

Sixth Grade

Payton Gray, Shimmery Haight, Lindy Kiefer, Morgan Porter and Addison Richman.

