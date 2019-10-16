The Sunburst Refiners football team lost their football game last Friday night to Denton/Geyser/Stanford (DGS), 67-14.
“Initially I thought we were doing a good job moving the ball. Our defense played well the first series and DGS turned the ball over to us but I think we moved the ball 60 yards and then couldn’t put the ball in the end zone. It seemed like everything went downhill from that point,” said head coach Jason Hanson.
At the half the Refiners were down 34-7. Jaden Koon had the team’s only TD in the second quarter with a 40-yard run. Koon also had the Refiners’ other score to open up the third quarter with an 18-yard run.
“Turnovers were really tough on us this game. I’m not sure on the number, but we threw more pass interceptions this game than we’ve had combined all season. I have to give credit to DGS, they weren’t big, but they had some very athletic kids that were where they needed to be to shut us down,” said Hanson.
“I would like to give a shout out to all the Refiner fans that have been with us this season. I’m pretty sure there were a couple of away games where we had more fans than the home team. I know for fact we have some of the loudest fans ar-ound,” he praised.
The Refiners will host Heart Butte at 1 p.m. on Saturday in the subdivision playoffs.
The Refiners volleyball team played Simms on Tuesday, Oct. 15 and will host Valier on Oct. 22.
