The Shelby Coyotes traveled to Fort Benton on Friday, Oct. 11, to battle the number one team in the conference, and in the power poll. Coach Mike White said the Coyotes played a strong two and a half quarters, before succumbing to the Longhorns 36-7.
Fort Benton got on the board first, giving the Longhorns a 6-0 first quarter lead. Shelby would answer in the second quarter on a five-yard run by Tyler Larson. Cameron Brusven converted the extra point kick. Shelby would yield one other first half touchdown, keeping the game close at the half, trailing 12-7.
The second half, was all Fort Benton. They scored 12 points in each quarter.
White commented, “We had our chances, they just didn’t work.” He continued, “The kids need to keep their heads up. We are playing an awful young crew with all the injuries, and they are getting better each game.”
White stressed the importance for the upperclassman to lead the team these next few weeks.
The Coyotes will travel to Belt on Friday night for a 7 p.m. game. This game is for the seeded playoff game.
Belt will be tough, said White, adding, they are young and play hard.
