The results from the Four County Marias Fair are in and Toole County 4-Hers had another fantastic and successful fair season. Here are the results:
Swine
Preslee Flesch, showmanship, first place; showmanship, Dylan Clark, second place; Cami Blevins, showmanship, second place; Zachary Kinyon, showmanship, third place; Preslee Flesch, Grand; Dylan Clark, Market Hog, Reserve.
Beef
Delaney Clark, showmanship, first place, Market Beef, Grand, Market Beef, $50 savings bond, Top 100 percent Hereford Beef, Certified Hereford Beef, Fed Beef Grand, $50 savings bond, Breeding Animal, Reserve, Cow, any breed, two years with calf, Top; Zachary Kinyon, Dairy Showmanship, first, Dairy Showmanship, Grand, Dairy Animal, Grand.
Sheep
Dylan Clark, showmanship, third, Market Lamb, Reserve; Delaney Clark, showmanship, first, showmanship, Grand.
Horse
Jadis Scarborough, Western Showmanship, third, Western Horsemanship, Grand; Zachary Kinyon, Western Showmanship, Grand, Western Showmanship, Reserve, Western Pleasure, third place, Western Horsemanship, Grand.
Goat
Landan Omdahl, showmanship, first.
Poultry
Landan Omdahl, Cock or Cockrel, Grand, showmanship, first, showmanship, Reserve; Cael Blevins, showmanship, second; Wyatt Rogers, showmanship, third.
Small Animals
Justice Byers, Dog Project, High Point, $10.
Herdsmanship
Brittany Hanson, swine herdsmanship, Top.
Livestock Judging
Dylan Clark, Colter Sandon and Justice Byers, livestock judging team, third; Dylan Clark, livestock judging individual, second; Delaney Clark, livestock judging individual, first, livestock judging individual, Grand, $50.
Public
Presentation
Cael Blevins, Demo/ Illustrated Talk, rosette, Overall first place, trophy and $50; Cami Blevins and Breauna Erickson, Demo/Illustrated Talk, rosette; Dylan Clark, Demo/Illustrated, rosette; Delaney Clark, Demo/ Illustrated Talk, rosette, Overall second, $25; Lucas Fretheim, Demo/Illustrated Talk, rosette; Jadis Scarborough, Cowboy Poetry, first, Prepared/Impromptu Speech/ Cowboy Poetry, Overall first, trophy, $50; Brittany Hanson, Overall second.
Carcass
Zachary Kinyon, swine carcass, fourth, $25; Landan Omdahl, goat carcass, fourth, $25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.