The Shelby Coyotes played spoiler for Cut Bank’s Homecoming match on Tuesday, Oct. 1. They defeated the Wolves 25-12, 25-23, and 25-12.
Maddison Underdal and Bailey Johnson each finished with nine kills, and Brielle Aklestad had seven. Brook Luly had 12 assists, Johnson led with six aces, Aklestad had three, Luly added two, Reese Whitted and Underdal added one each. Underdal also led digs with seven, and Aklestad added five. Underdal had the lone block.
On Saturday, the Coyotes went to Boulder for the Jefferson County volleyball tournament. Coach Jessica Brusven said, “We had the opportunity to play four great teams, of which we had only played Florence before at the Choteau preseason tournament. Each match consisted of two sets to 21.”
The Coyotes started with Roundup and defeated them 21-19 and 21-12. They had five team aces. Aklestad had two and Luly, Johnson and Brogan McAllister each had one. The team had 21 total kills. McAllister led with four, followed by three each from Luly, Aklestad, Johnson and Underdal. Luly assisted on nine of those kills and Johnson on seven. Underdal led with six digs, followed by Brook and Brielle with five each. Johnson had the two team blocks.
The Coyotes split with Florence, losing the first set but came back and won the second 19-21 and 21-20. Shelby only managed three aces in the match. Luly had one and Aklestad had two. Johnson led with eight kills. Luly and Aklestad each had five kills in the match.
Luly had eight assists, followed by four from Whitted. Underdal had five digs, and Kendall Anderson had three. Underdal had two blocks and Johnson and McAllister each had one apiece.
Shelby lost to Colstrip 18-21 and 19-21. Brusven said, “They are a very strong team of great hitters and blockers.” Shelby only had two aces in the match, one from Aklestad and one from Johnson. Luly and Underdal each had five kills in the match. Johnson had nine assists and Luly had seven.
Brusven said, “Defensively everyone had to be on their toes.” Underdal had six digs, Luly, Anderson and McAllister added four each. Johnson had three blocks, Whitted, McAllister and Underdal added one each.
Against Joliet, Brusven said, “We came out confident just falling short in the first set 18-21, then couldn’t get the momentum on our side, falling 13-21 to the fundamentally strong Joliet team.”
The Coyotes had three aces, which were tallied by Luly, McAllister and Underdal. Johnson and Underdal had four kills each, followed by Aklestad with three. Johnson had six assists, Luly had five and Whitted had one to round out the team’s 12 assists. Anderson led the team with five digs, followed by four from Underdal. Johnson and Underdal each had one block.
“Overall, the girls played well this weekend. It was a great tournament allowing us to see teams that we don’t normally get to play. The south is always strong, so it was an opportunity to see how we stand versus some of the best,” recapped Brusven.
Thursday, Oct. 10, the Coyotes will travel to Great Falls, with the first games starting at 4:15 p.m. Saturday the Coyotes will host Fairfield with games starting at 1 p.m.
