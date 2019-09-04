The Shelby Coyotes football team opened their season against a tough Joliet team and walked away with a 41-35 victory.
Joliet opened the game with a long drive that was stopped by the Coyotes at the one-yard line. The Coyotes got on the scoreboard first with Tanner Parsons finding the end zone from three yards out. Quarterback Logan Leck ran the two-point conversion over to give the Coyotes a 8-0 lead.
Shelby and Parsons would build on the lead with another Parsons run to extend the lead to 14-0. Joliet answered in the second quarter with a touchdown and two-point conversion to draw the score to 14-8.
Leck then found Tabris Correa with a 32-yard pass, to push the lead to 20-8. Joliet came back with a touchdown of their own to tighten the gap to 20-14.
Shelby’s Brock Stores ran the ball over the endline for another TD and Leck ran the two-point conversion over to give the Coyotes a 28-14 lead at the half.
Leck opened the third quarter up with a 38-yard scamper followed by a Cameron Brusven extra point to give the Coyotes a 21-point lead.
Joliet wouldn’t go away, and answered with two consecutive scores of their own, closing the gap to seven points.
Leck and the Coyotes answered the bell, scoring from six yards out, giving the Coyotes a 13-point advantage. Joliet put up one more score, and was attempting another, when Stores picked off a pass to end the game, and seal the victory for the Coyotes.
Coach Mike White remarked, “It is always great to get a win at home and win the opener of the season.” He continued, ”We have a lot of work to do, tackling and mental preparation are the two biggest.”
White praised the play of quarterback Logan Leck and lineman Jackson Appley. “Logan made plays with his feet and head, which was great to see. He is only going to get better as the season moves along. Jackson stepped in and played both ways up front and battled hard. I was very impressed with his effort.”
White added, “Taylor Parson played well in the secondary, making a few nice breaks on the ball and getting the season’s first turnover, intercepting a pass in the first half.
The Coyotes will host Simms on Friday, Sept. 6, with kick-off set for 7 p.m. “Simms is a hardnosed team that gets after you up front. We saw them at camp this summer and they gave us all we could handle. We will have to bring our A game on Friday night,” said White.
