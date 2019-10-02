The Shelby Coyotes volleyball team traveled to Conrad on Thursday, Sept. 26, and defeated the Cowgirls in three straight games, 25-15, 25-17, and 25-19.
Coach Jessica Brusven said her team finished the match with six serving aces, three from Reese Whitted, and one each from Brielle Aklestad, Kendall Anderson and Brogan McAllister.
Anderson, McAllister, and Alexis McCracken led the team in serve return efficiency.
At the net, Bailey Johnson and Maddison Underdal led the team with 10 kills each, followed by Brook Luly with eight and Aklestad with seven. The team totaled 38 in the match.
McAllister, Avery Hoover and Whitted added one each.
Assisting on those kills were Luly with 16, Johnson with nine, and two each from McAllister and Aklestad. Vivi McDermott and Whitted added one assist each.
Defensively, Aklestad led the team with eight of the team’s 27 successful digs. McAllister, Aklestad, and Anderson added four each, while Luly had three and Whitted had two. Also contributing one each was Hoover and Underdal.
“We didn’t execute as well as we have in some of our other matches, and fundamentally we were not as strong,” said Brusven.
The Lady Coyotes had a match in Cut Bank on Tuesday, Oct. 1. They will travel to Boulder on Saturday to “take on some great teams from other conferences,” added Brusven.
