Lady Coyotes join the boys at state tourney in Butte Civic Center
The Shelby Lady Coyotes advanced to the Class B State Tournament for the first time in 24 years, by defeating the Glasgow Scotties 48-42, and the Harlem Wildcats 53-45, before falling to the Malta M-ettes 47-38 in the championship game at the Divisional Tournament last weekend.
The Shelby girls will join the Shelby boys at the State B Tournament beginning Thursday at the Butte Civic Center.
The Lady Coyotes opened the divisional tournament against Glasgow on March 5. The local cagers quickly established a lead, outscoring the Scotties 25-14 in the first half.
Glasgow made the game exciting in the second half making shots, but they put the Coyotes on the free throw line, where Shelby shot 21 of 27. Shelby won the game 48-42 setting up a match-up with the 2B district champ Harlem.
Scoring for Shelby were, Maddison Underdal 22, Brogan McAllister 11, Kendall Anderson eight, Bailey Johnson six, and Brielle Aklestad one. Anderson and Underdal led the team in rebounding with five each, and Underdal and Aklestad each collected four steals.
Friday the Coyotes came up against Harlem, and found themselves in a tough battle. Shelby held a two-point advantage at the end of the first quarter leading 22-20. The Coyotes held a one-point lead at the half. The Coyotes defense stepped up in the fourth holding Harlem to four points, claiming the win and the birth to the State tournament, with the 53-45 victory.
Scoring for the Coyotes were Underdal 17, Anderson 12, McAllister 11, Johnson eight, and Aklestad five. The Coyotes outrebounded the Wildcats 41-16, Underdal led with 12, Johnson had 11, Anderson seven, and McAllister had six. Anderson and Johnson each had five assists each.
Saturday the Coyotes battled the M-ettes from Malta for the divisional title. Shelby opened the game leading 13-10 at the end of the first quarter, but struggled offensively in the second stanza. Their three-point lead vanished and the Lady Coyotes found themselves trailing 27-18 at the half.
The Shelby hoopsters couldn’t get their offense going and lost the game 47-38.
Scoring for the Coyotes were, Underdal 11, Johnson 10, McAllister eight, Aklestad five, and Anderson four. Johnson had a game-high 14 rebounds, and Underdal grabbed five. Anderson led the team with seven assists.
“The coaches are very proud of the effort the girls gave this weekend. It was a great accomplishment to make the State Tournament. We think our team has a good opportunity to win several games this weekend,” said head coach Mac McDermott.
The Lady Coyotes will open the Tournament on Thursday, March 12, at 9 a.m. against Southern Division champion Colstrip, while the Shelby boys open with Lodge Grass at noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.