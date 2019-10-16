The Shelby Coyotes volleyball team played Great Falls Central on Thursday, Oct. 10, and defeated them in 3 straight games, 25-17, 25-11, 25-17.
The team recorded nine aces. Bailey Johnson had four and Brooke Luly and Brielle Aklestad had two each. The team had 29 kills, led by Maddison Underdal who recorded 10, and Johnson had seven.
Johnson had sixteen assists and Luly contributed eight. The Coyotes had 18 digs and Reese Whitted led the way with five. Johnson and Underdal had four each.
Johnson and Underdal also had two blocks apiece to round out the stats for the night.
Coach Jessica Brusven said, ”Great Falls Central has improved a fair amount, moving a lot better and really playing up a lot of balls, but we are playing a lot more consistent and kept the pressure on them, controlling the game throughout the match.”
Shelby welcomed Fairfield to town on Saturday for the “pink night” event. Coach Brusven was honored for her fight against breast cancer with each girl on the team giving her a pink carnation. Shelby won the match in four games, 25-21, 23-25, 25-20, and 25-21.
The Coyotes were down big in the second game but came back to make it close, but finished strong in games three and four.
The Coyotes had a couple of season-high performances from a few girls. Brogan McAllister had a season-high four of the teams 10 aces. The team had 48 kills. Aklestad had a season-high 14 and Johnson had a season high 11. Underdal also had 11 kills for the afternoon.
The team had 43 assists. Luly had a season high 21, and Johnson contributed 17. Whitted again led the team in digs with 8 of the teams 43. Underdal led blocks with four and McAllister had one.
“Overall the girls played well. We came out a little flat after an emotional pregame, but I was super proud of their performance,” said Brusven. “They are such a strong group of girls. I can’t thank all of the girls, their parents and fans enough for the very special tribute. It was very heart-warming.”
Coach Brusven added, “We continue to make improvements every week and I can’t ask for more than that. The “C” squad and junior varsity teams both played great matches, winning in three sets each. They both played aggressive and dominated their respective matches.”
The Coyotes will host Cut Bank Tuesday, Oct. 22.
