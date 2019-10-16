The Shelby senior/junior high school cross country team finally participated in two meets.
On Monday, Oct. 7, the team participated in the Rocky Boy/Box Elder Meet at the Beaver Creek Golf Course in Havre. The weather was windy.
Teagan Tustian led the Coyotes to the finish line with a time of 21:15, placing 10th. Crossing the finish line in 13th place with a time of 22:00 was Luke Fretheim. Michael Sanchez finished the race in 24th place with a time of 27:52. Brendan Hagood came in 26th place with a time of 33:24. There were a total of 48 runners in the varsity race and the junior varsity race. Kolten Henke did not run.
Allyson Bleecker ran in the girls’ varsity race, finishing in ninth place with a time of 30:28. Running in their first cross country meet were Randilee Myo and Jahna Welker, finishing in seventh place and ninth place with times of 32:09 and 33:41, respectively. There were a total of 22 runners in the varsity race and the junior varsity race.
In the middle school race Ivan Wickum finished in second place with a time of 10:31. Isaac Doty did not run.
On Friday, Oct. 11, the team participated in the Harlem Invitational Cross Country Meet. The weather was on the cool side.
Allyson Bleecker crossed the finish line in 18th place with a time of 27:57. Qualifying for the State Meet were Jahna Welker and Randilee Myo, placing 24th and 25th, with times of 34:57 and 35:01, respectively.
Leading the Coyotes to the finish line in eighth place was Teagan Tustian, with a time of 20:19. In 23rd place, with a time of 24:37, was Kolten Henke. Michael Sanchez crossed the finish line in 28th place with a time of 27:09. Brenden Hagood qualified for State with a time of 29:49, placing 29th. There were a total of 29 runners in the race. Luke Fretheim did not run.
Ivan Wickum ran in the middle school boys’ race, finishing in fourth place with a time of 10:01. Isaac Doty did not run.
The junior high team season is finished. The next race for the high school team is the State Meet at Eagle Falls Golf Course in Great Falls on Saturday, Oct. 26, with Class B Boys running at 11 a.m. and the Class B Girls at 12 p.m. Take a drive and support the Coyotes to the finish line.
