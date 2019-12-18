The Eighth Annual Tree of Lights event, held at Marias Heritage Center and put on by Toole County Health Foundation, was a beautiful evening. People gathered in the dining hall and sunroom and enjoyed a time of music and opportunity for reflection.
The St. Luke’s Lutheran Bell Quartet, Diane Hould, Sharol O’Brien, Eve Jacobson and Cheryl Keller, performed “We Have Met to Worship,” Diane Hould with Gwen Heaton sang and played a variety of Christmas songs and Penelope Heaton played the viola. The music ended with everyone joining in and singing, “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”
Over 45 names were read and placed on the tree with the help of Trevor and Torie Tustian. Donations came in for over $300 to honor and remember those whose names were placed on the tree. This event is a purposeful time to be still and think of those we love. Whether still with us or passed, we can remember and love. Refreshments were enjoyed following the music and memories were shared.
If you would like to add a name to the tree, but were not able to make it to the event, the tags are still available through Christmas at the Heritage Center. Donations can also be made in the box or through the mail to Toole County Health Foundation at PO Box 915.
May this Christmas season bring comfort and joy to you and your family!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.