Members of City Council met for their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday evening, March 2. All were in attendance, with the exception of Sanna Clark, who was excused.
The most discussed item of the evening was not the cell phone ordinance, but instead the selling out of the City’s interest in Century Hot Mix. Century wants to buy out the City’s interest in the plant, which dates back to 1994.
“This was a 50-50 venture that started back in 1994,” said Finance Officer Jade Goroski. “They are offering $30,000 to buy out the City’s interest in the plant. Over the years the City and Century have split the profit or the loss. This year the City received almost $11,000 from it, last year we paid $3,500 for repairs, the year before that $30,000 was paid to the City.”
It was explained to the Council that the plant is no longer complete as it does not have the attachments or updates needed to be fully operating. This is the only plant that is jointly owned. The Council agreed to have Goroski offer Century a counter offer of $60,000 and to work from there.
The second reading of Ordinance No. 840 in regards to prohibiting handheld devices while driving was reviewed by the Council. City Attorney Bill Hunt explained that he cleared up the issue with “public highway” and explained that according to the State the term refers to any publicly maintained roadway or alley, which would cover everything but private parking lots.
“So basically you can drive circles in Albertsons on your cell phone, but not on any streets or allies,” said Hunt.
The Council unanimously passed the second reading and the ordinance is ready to go on the ballot for November.
In other matters the Council learned the pond application has been awarded to Shelby for the floating dock at Lake Shel-Oole. The comment period for the environmental review was up, as of Monday evening, and no comments had been received. There are currently three bids in on the dock and Community Development Director Lorette Carter explained that they will be asking some questions of each and investigating a bit further before making a decision.
Carter also discussed the Civic Center pass rate currently in effect for the fire department and their families. Due to the outstanding amount of volunteer hours put in by the firemen their families receive a discounted rate on a family pass at the Civic Center, $5 a month.
“Jessie brought this up at the Park and Recreation meeting that this has been the rate for quite some time and that we might look at raising it a bit,” said Carter. “The firemen themselves can use the Civic Center for free, but their families pay $5 a month for a family pass. There is a lot of wear and tear and so it was questioned if we should maybe raise it a bit.”
The Council discussed the matter briefly before Council President Lyle Kimmet made a motion to table the item until they had more information on how many families of firemen use the pass, what they might want to raise it to and other concerns.
The final item the Council took action on was approving the annual contract for the landfill engineering services.
“This is the standard, annual amendment on this contract that is required by the state,” explained Goroski. “It’s a two percent increase, the same as it has been every year.”
During the meeting the Council also approved all claims, reports and the prior meeting’s minutes.
The Council will meet again on Monday, March 16, starting at 6:30 p.m., at City Hall.
