Harvest is well underway across Toole County with many hoping to wrap up soon. Things got started a bit later for most, with spring being wetter than usual this year and recent rainstorms slowing up the harvesting process even more. According to extension agent Kim Woodring, farmers in the eastern part of the county generally get started a bit sooner than those on the west side and all are hoping the weather just holds long enough for them to finish up harvest and get the winter wheat seeded.
“It always seems like folks that are out east usually get a little more of a head start compared to the western farmers,” said Woodring. “There have been some folks cutting for weeks but my dad, who is on the west side of the county, just started harvesting on the 23rd.”
North Toole County farmer, Roger Sveum, actually got harvest started a bit earlier than usual, during the first week of August. The earlier start did not make for an earlier finish though, as numerous weather-related delays plagued the area.
“We started a little early, around the seventh of August,” said Sveum. “We hurt for moisture in June and yields and quality are below normal in North Toole County. We’ve also had numerous delays because of the weather. The best part of harvest is when it is done.”
Spring and winter wheat still seem to dominate throughout Toole County, but with lower wheat prices farmers in the area have been changing things up a bit and trying something new.
“The lower wheat prices have driven farmers to be a little more experimental with their farms,” said Woodring. “Peas and lentils have recently become popular, but I have been seeing a lot of people trying out different crops like flax, hemp, mustard and canola.”
Farming is a risky business, no matter what crops have been planted, there are no guarantees. As harvest wraps up for another year it is hoped that all farmers in the area are successful and satisfied with what their hard work has produced.
