Marias Healthcare Clinic (MHC) strives to provide the best possible care to patients and is excited about the latest addition to the facility, the MHC Pharmacy! Located in the clinic, patients now have the convenience of being able to see their provider and fill their prescriptions in one stop.
“With the closure of Shopko pharmacy there were patients that were in need of pharmacy services,” said pharmacy director, Kristen Russell. “With a location in the immediate vicinity of most of the area prescribers, the pharmacy can be a ‘one-stop shop’ for convenient pharmacy services. The pharmacists will have a strong relationship with the providers to help manage chronic conditions, provide medication counseling and deliver excellent pharmacy services.”
Russell, PharmD, is a 2004 Shelby High School graduate and currently the pharmacy director at Marias Medical Center as well. Co-pharmacist, Kaine Zetterberg, PharmD, was raised in Polson and has lived in Missoula for the past 10 years. Zetterberg’s family lived in the Shelby area and he attended elementary school for a few months while his parents worked in the area. A pharmacy technician and a clerk will round out the new MHC pharmacy team.
Having a knowledgeable pharmacist conveniently located on site will provide many benefits to patients, including convenient access to pharmacy services either directly after their appointment, or throughout the week. The pharmacy will also offer a selection of over-the-counter medications.
“Our goal is to provide quality pharmacy services and incorporate medication management into the primary care model, while keeping drug costs as low as possible,” said Russell. “The pharmacists have a close working relationship with the nurses and providers and can resolve issues if needed.”
Opening a pharmacy at the clinic was no easy task, but thanks to the dedication of Marias Healthcare leadership and the Board of Directors, the goal of wanting to grow Marias Healthcare into a patient-centered inclusive healthcare model, the pharmacy is now a reality. Russell shared that the most challenging part of the process was determining all the start-up steps.
“From licensing, insurance contracts and installing and training on pharmacy software, to putting together shelves and cabinets, construction and ordering supplies and prescription medications, the pharmacy was built from the ground up,” said Russell.
The pharmacy is working on finalizing some insurance contracts and will be accepting most insurances, including Medicaid. If people would like to have their prescriptions filled at Marias Healthcare Pharmacy it is easy to switch and Russell offers a couple of options.
“They can either call their provider’s office and ask them to send in a prescription or call Marias Healthcare Pharmacy and the pharmacist will contact the other pharmacy directly for a prescription transfer,” said Russell.
Comparable prices, a friendly, knowledgeable staff and the convenience of being located at the same facility as the providers prescribing the medication, Marias Healthcare Pharmacy is just one more benefit to utilizing the services offered right here at home. The pharmacy is open Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. For more information or to switch over your medications call (406) 966-7120.
