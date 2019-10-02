Too many lost and too many still struggling with wanting to leave, the Fifth Annual Suicide Walk gives us the opportunity to remember and share the lives of those who have left too soon and celebrate those who are still here. This year’s walk, sponsored by the Mental Health Advisory Board, will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 6-8 p.m., at the First Baptist Church Activity Center.
The event will get started with dinner and Sheriff Donna Whitt’s famous pulled pork is on the menu! Following dinner, the opportunity to make luminaries will be available. Supplies and tea light candles are generously provided, free of charge, for any and all wishing to create one.
Students from Shelby High School will be doing a presentation prior to the evening’s walk, which will be from the activity center to the SHS football field and back. Upon returning the luminaries will be lit and a moment will be taken to read the list of names of those who lost their battle to suicide. Pastor Chad Scarborough will give a short message of hope and end the evening with a closing prayer.
This event is about remembering, encouraging, support and sharing information about available resources in regards to suicide. It’s an opportunity to gather and learn about what you can do to help someone who struggles with thoughts of suicide and offers support to those who have.
Suicide is one of the top causes of death amongst people in their teens and 20s and Montana is number one in the nation for suicide, per capita. By gathering, remembering, learning, supporting and walking together we can make a difference. Every life matters, every person is loved by someone. Come be a part of the effort to conquer suicide while remembering those lost to it. Each one is one too many.
