The winners of the guitars, generously donated by Dave and Linda Midland to be raffled off, have been drawn! The winner of the guitar at the Montana Club is Brenda Burns, who donated it back. Gordon Smedsrud is the lucky winner at the Coyote Club and Carl Suta had the winning ticket from the Glocca Morra in Sweetgrass.
All proceeds from the raffle will go to the House family to assist with medical costs and to help ease some of the financial strain from traveling back and forth to Great Falls where Josh House is recovering from a motorcycle accident.
A poker run hosted by Kindred Spirits, also benefiting the House family, is slated for this upcoming Saturday, Sept. 7, with registration starting at 9 a.m. outside the Coyote Club.
