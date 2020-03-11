With the start of construction season, the City wants to remind everyone that a building/zoning permit is required for construction work done within the Shelby city limits. A permit is required for work done to commercial buildings, multi-family housing units and single-family dwellings. Work, such as a deck or addition to your property excluding, re-roofing, residing or a remodel without structural changes, requires a permit. Please contact the City building Inspector’s office at City Shop, 66 City Shop Road or call 434-5564, for additional information and permitting.
With a building permit the City is offering property owner assistance. The City Council has established a funding assistance program to partially defray the property owners’ costs of sidewalk construction, maintenance and repair, required under 10-2-2 Shelby Municipal Code. The City can assist with the purchase of materials up to $1,000, per property, for the installation of new sidewalks or the replacement of old sidewalks. The program has limited funds, so those property owners interested should contact Jade Goroski at Shelby City Hall, jade@shelbymt.com or call 434-5222 as soon as possible.
