The Shelby Area Chamber of Commerce invites you to “Rock the Coyotes!” In an effort to get more folks out and visiting local businesses the Chamber teamed up with Ceilon Aspensen’s Shelby High School art students to create a fun game among area businesses and shoppers.
Shelby art students have painted a total of 25 unique, maroon and gold Coyote themed rocks that are currently located at Chamber businesses throughout town. The goal of the game is for participants to take a photo of each rock with their cell phone, identify which business it was found at and email the information to shelbymtcoc@gmail.com. All are asked to use the Chamber gmail address provided instead of the primary Chamber email as to not impede executive director, Doreen Mckelvey’s, ability to do her work.
“Once a person has located all 25 rocks, they should send 25 separate emails to shelbymtcoc@gmail.com,” said Chamber member Crissy Bauman. “Each email should come from the same email address and include a picture of one rock, as well as the name of the business/organization where it was found. Be sure to include your name and phone number in at least one of the emails! All 25 emails must come from the same email address.”
The first person to find all 25 rocks and correctly identify where they were found will win $50 in Shelby bucks. The winner will be announced at an upcoming Chamber event, the soonest being Dec. 1 at the Chamber Chili Feed, if all rocks have been located.
Keep in mind that all the rocks are red and gold, but each rock is also very unique in appearance. There is no need to enter into restricted or prohibited areas in search of them, as all rocks are in areas accessible to the public. Businesses may move a rock around within their business, but they are not to be moved from one business to another and participants are asked to leave the rocks where you find them.
“Some rocks are in plain view, but some may be hidden,” said Bauman. “For example, retailers may hide their rock to encourage participants to look around at their merchandise; other businesses may leave their rock in plain view so as to garner attention to this game.”
Once you have taken a picture of the 25th rock found with your cell phone you are asked to include that in your final email so the Chamber can go back and review all the submissions from your email address to confirm you found all 25.
“The Chamber has a picture of each rock and knows which rock was left at which business,” concluded Bauman.” This is why each picture needs to be sent in a separate email, to make sure the sender actually knows where each rock was located, harder to make a lucky guess!”
Anyone who would like to play is encouraged to do so, but all participants are asked to be considerate throughout the game. If you find a rock at a business that is a retailer, consider making a purchase. If you find one at a service providing business, consider utilizing that service in the future, as the main point of the game is to get people into local businesses and spending money locally. So grab your cell phones and your wallets and “Rock the Coyotes!”
