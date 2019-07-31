Back to school is coming up fast and Marias Healthcare Clinic is hosting a school supply drive to help make sure kids in the community have the tools they need to succeed this school year. The time to donate is from Aug. 5-9 and doing so is simple, just drop off the supplies during business hours at Marias Healthcare.
All supplies are being accepted, No. 2 pencils, notebooks, pens, crayons, glue sticks and backpacks. Some items that are needed that may not be thought of are zip lock bags, Clorox wipes, highlighters and Kleenex. Dry erase markers, Elmer’s Glue, glue sticks, erasers, markers, colored pencils, folders, binders and scissors are also all needed and appreciated.
Help every child find success this year by starting them off prepared. Drop your supplies off at Marias Healthcare Aug. 5-9!
