School has officially been back in session for a week now and the numbers show that students enrolled at Shelby Schools has increased since the 2018-2019 school year. According to Superintendent Elliott Crump there were a total of 428 students and this year’s enrollment stands at 461.
Shelby Elementary School saw the largest increase in population, going from 256 students last year to 280 for the 2019-2020 school year. The high school had an increase of 10 students, making this year’s total 125, and the junior high is down one, from 57 to 56.
At SES it’s close when it comes to the largest class with the first grade boasting 42 and kindergarten 41. The eighth grade class is currently the smallest with 21 students and the class of 2021 is only a little ahead with 25.
Not only are there new students attending Shelby Public Schools but some new staff as well. Dustin Smith is the new elementary school principal, Kamie Barnhill is teaching third grade, Kariana Bushnell has taken on sixth grade, Sanna Clark is teaching math to eighth grade and high school students and Irish Rosales is starting her first full year at SHS in the Special Education room. Rosales officially joined the staff at Shelby High School in March. Crump shared that while the teaching positions have been filled, the school will likely be hiring a couple more paraprofessionals.
“Shelby School District has great students and a great staff,” praised Crump. “I’m feel lucky to be a part of our system and I am looking forward to another awesome year.”
Sunburst Schools got underway last week as well, with a total of 135 students attending. Superintendent Tyler Bucklin stated that enrollment is down a little bit from last year. High school enrollment is at 42 and 24 students are attending junior high in Sunburst. Sunburst Elementary has them both beat, boasting 69 students.
The largest class in North Toole County is the eighth grade with 15 students and the smallest is the class of 2020 with five. There is one new staff member at Sunburst Elementary, Hannah Hauschulz, who is the new elementary school secretary.
While numbers are down, staff and students at Sunburst are looking forward to another great year of learning and making memories.
“We have a great staff and educational programs here at Sunburst and we are looking forward to an outstanding year,” said Bucklin.
Both Shelby and Sunburst Schools have Facebook pages to help keep the community up to date on what is going on and what is coming up. Be sure to check them out so you don’t miss anything!
If you have any questions contact Shelby Schools at (406) 424-8910 and follow the prompts. For Sunburst Elementary call (406) 937-2816 or (406) 937-2811 for the high school.
