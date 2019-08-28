Six awards totaling $109,202! Marias Healthcare Clinic (MHC) continually strives to offer the most efficient and up-to-date care to its patients and those efforts were recently recognized with Quality Improvement Awards for Montana (2018). Marias Healthcare won a total of six awards: Clinical Quality Improvers, Health Center Quality Leaders, Access Enhancers, Health Disparities Reducers, Advancing Health Information Technology (HIT) for Quality and Patient Centered Medical Home Recognition.
All of these awards recognize the facility’s dedication to its patients as it continues to offer the best healthcare available with the most up-to-date technology and best providers possible.
If it wasn’t already apparent, these awards provide further evidence that Shelby has one of the best rural medical facilities in the state. Congratulations to all at MHC!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.