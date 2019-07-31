Street Fair Street Closure: Main Street will be closed for traffic on Saturday, Aug. 3, from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m., for the Eighth Annual Shelby Street Fair/Art Walk/Car Show.
Closures on Main Street are from Fourth Avenue to Montana Avenue, Division Street will be closed off and Second Avenue South from Main Street to the alley under the “motel” sign. Thank you for your understanding. Come down and enjoy the family fun! See page 9 of this week’s issue for a schedule of events!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.