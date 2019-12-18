It’s a “Family Fun Weekend” on Saturday, Dec. 21, with many great sales and a free matinee taking place at 1 p.m. “The Grinch” will be showing at the Roxy Theatre and the price of admission is an item for the Sagebrush Food Pantry.
While the kids are enjoying a great Christmas feature you can be taking advantage of the kid-free time to shop the spectacular Christmas sales taking place at local businesses! Stocking stuffers, gifts for the hard-to-buy-for and last minute gift items are available and just waiting to be purchased.
If it’s stocking stuffers you are looking for, Larsons Clothing is a great place to shop! With a great variety of apparel, shoes and other great gift ideas on sale you are sure to find the perfect gift or stocking stuffer for everyone on your list!
Northtown Drug is not to be outdone when it comes to the gift department and the options are numerous. Stadium chairs make great gifts for local sports fans with Coyote, Refiner and Panther chairs available. Northtown is offering 25 percent off all their holiday items and boasting great sales on many fabulous gift ideas, including a holiday wine selection. While out pounding the pavement in search of gifts, don’t forget to stop by Northtown, you’re sure to find the perfect something for that someone special.
Little guys on your list and not sure what to get? Shelby Paint and Hardware has an outstanding selection of Melissa and Doug toys for all ages! Whether it be dolls, trucks or puzzles, Shelby Paint and Hardware has it! They also boast a great selection of toys, treats and other items for the four-legged family members, so be sure and stop in and check some items off your list!
The local merchants will also be offering a “Last Chance Christmas Dash” Dec. 23 and 24, be watching for specials in the businesses and special hours and events taking place. Christmas Day is nearly here, shop Shelby and share some holiday cheer!
