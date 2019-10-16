Team members at MMC smiled proudly while displaying the Cardiac Recognition Award received by Marias Medical Center during the Montana Hospital Association’s annual meeting held in Billings on Sept. 19. Pictured with the award, from back left, are Cindy Frydenlund, Shawna Krause, Jody Heryford, Tim Coe,

Bridget Blevins and Dr. Biccum; front row, from left, Kristen Russell, Tressa Keller, Pam Gillette, Anna Davila, Amber Massey, Crystal Rattler and Dr. Lewis.