Near the end of January, the Shelby City Council members met to discuss the issue of cell phone use while driving. The city council is tasked with deciding on whether the cell phone ban should be enforced. As a part of Jobs for Montana Grads (JMG) Civic Engagement group, Kelsyn Lohr, attended the meeting to give students a voice in the decision.
In January, the senior JMG class took a survey regarding cell phone use while driving. According to Lohr, the survey asked questions like, “What deterrent would most likely cause you to stop using your phone while driving?” While Lohr said that she personally doesn’t agree with the ban, a $250 fine would cause her to think twice about using her phone.
“The cell phone ban was proposed earlier last month [January] to make it illegal in Shelby to be on your cell phone; either talking on your cell phone or texting and driving,” said Lohr, who also mentioned that the council members were very appreciative of the students’ results.
The City of Shelby has decided that using a cell phone while driving is a problem that could put our community at risk. At the meeting their February meeting, they unanimously voted to put the proposed cell phone ban on the ballot for November.
The JMG Class survey allowed students to make comments anonymously. One student wrote “I believe a hands-free ordinance should be implemented in Shelby because it will improve driver safety and reduce crashes in Shelby, along with the state.”
Not every student, however, agrees that the ordinance would be necessary. Another student stated on their survey “I don’t believe the hands-free ordinance should be implemented in Shelby because it would cause kids to be more secretive, and I don’t believe this will stop them.”
The survey showed that of the 30 SHS JMG students, who represent the majority of the senior class, 60 percent of students voted for a cell phone ban and 40 percent disagreed with the cell phone ban.
City Council members are leaving the decision of the matter up to the people who live in the City of Shelby. The students of JMG also believed the residents of Shelby should vote on the matter and not the City Council as there are valid reasons on both sides.
