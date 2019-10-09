On Thursday, Oct. 3, students in Mrs. Taylor’s senior English class participated in mock interviews as the capstone of a unit entitled “Writing for the Workplace.”Mrs. Taylor and her students wish to thank the community members for their participation in the interviews, Ms. Aimee Dietrich, Mrs. Shelly Wallewein, Mrs. Lisa Hovland, Mr. Korey Fauque and Mr. and Mrs. Mike and Peggy Tobin.