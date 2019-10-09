On Thursday, Oct. 3, students in Mrs. Taylor’s senior English class participated in mock interviews as the capstone of a unit entitled “Writing for the Workplace.”
Students have spent the past several weeks writing, revising and editing resumes, cover letters and other career-oriented writing, and last week they had a chance to put some of their new skills into practice while being interviewed by community volunteers and local business leaders.
Mrs. Taylor and her students wish to thank the following community members for their participation in the interviews: Ms. Aimee Dietrich of Northern Telephone Cooperative, Mrs. Shelly Wallewein of the Wak-a-Do barber salon, Mrs. Lisa Hovland of the Sunburst Mercantile, Mr. Korey Fauque of KW Insurance and Mr. and Mrs. Mike and Peggy Tobin.
