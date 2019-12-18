Students at Shelby High School are working hard to ensure that all students have what they need. FFA recently opened their food bank and on Monday, Dec. 9, the Jobs for Montana Graduates (JMG) class launched the ‘Yote Den.
“The JMG class is introducing a program to help provide clothes and shoes for our students in need,” explained JMG teacher, Sanna Clark. “We will gladly accept any donations of gently used or new clothing or shoes, or packages of socks, etc.”
The JMG class will launder and organize the goods in the ‘Yote Den, which is an area in room 210. Students who are in need of clothing or shoes can confidentially fill out a need sheet and submit it to any staff member so that appropriate clothing can be found for each student who is in need.
“Mrs. Baney has agreed to have the clothing and shoes available in the study hall room,” said Clark. “Anyone wishing to donate can drop off items in the high school office.”
The launch party for the ‘Yote Den was a success, with students who donated items receiving a special treat. Students and community members are encouraged and reminded to consider donating to the ‘Yote Den when cleaning out their closets.
“We would appreciate your contributions to the launch of the ‘Yote Den and helping out the students or Shelby High School and Shelby Middle School,” concluded Lucas Fretheim, president of the JMG class.
Donations for the ‘Yote Den will be accepted throughout the school year. Currently Clark and the JMG class are asking that any new donations wait to be dropped off until after the holidays, due to the large amount already received.
“We will accept donations again after the holidays,” said Clark. “Right now, we need the time to process the many bags of donations we have already received. Thank you SHS and SMS students, for donating to the ‘Yote Den. People have been very generous!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.