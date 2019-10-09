Sunburst Public Schools and Sunburst Community Foundation are welcoming Jeff Veley on Tuesday, Oct. 29. Veley will be spending part of the day with students at Sunburst Schools, he is an international speaker teaching students and adults about resilience in the face of adversity and bullying. On the evening of Oct. 29, Sunburst will be hosting a family presentation by Veley.
Veley makes social and emotional learning fun. He’s a social misfit turned social skills educator and entertainer, specializing in resilience education for bullying prevention. His mission is to equip students with the social and emotional skills that empower them to face adversity, grow in resilience and solve their social problems.
Drawing from his experience in the mental health field, he teaches the “Peace Sign Approach,” a psychological approach to social aggression. To date, his message has reached over one million people. Through his practical strategies, students, parents and educators learn how to solve social problems quickly and easily.
Veley has led several prevention initiatives. He is the founder of the Campus Peace-Building Initiative, co-author of, “Golden Rule Ambassadors: Student-Led Lessons in Civility and Citizenship.” Also, he helped develop Squabbles, the conflict resolution system. Veley’s work had appeared on NBC, ABC, FOX and TV Chile.
Veley and his message are the recipients of the Golden Rule International Award and the World Civility International Award for effectiveness in conflict resolution and bullying prevention. As a result, the United Nations officially recognizes Veley as a World Peace Ambassador in over 120 nations.
Sunburst schools invites you to join us to listen to Jeff Veley on Oct. 29, at North Toole County Jr/Sr High School Auditorium. We are hosting a complimentary dinner at 5:30 p.m. and then Veley will take the stage at 6:30 p.m. We will be providing free childcare at the Sunburst Methodist Church and children will be fed there. If you would like to join us, please call the schools at 937-2811 or 937-2816. If you could tell us if you need childcare and would like to join us for dinner, we will be better prepared for your arrival. Of course, if you want to come at 6:30 to listen to our guest, you are welcome to do that as well.
