The City of Shelby will offer a Fall Clean Up Tuesday, Oct. 15 through Friday, Oct. 18. Please call the City Shop at 434-5564 to have items placed on the pickup list.
Items not eligible for pick up include tires, refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, lawn clippings and bags of leaves.
Please contact City Shop for instructions on proper removal and disposal of these items at our landfill.
Items you want picked up must be placed in the alley or arrangements made with City Shop for a pick up location. Please call 434-5564 today to make arrangements for pick up Oct. 15 through the 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.