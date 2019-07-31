National Night Out is taking place for the third year in a row on Tuesday, Aug. 6, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., at Aronow Park. This event is sponsored by Toole County Alliance for Youth, the Toole County Sheriff’s Office, Toole County Fire Department, CoreCivic Safety, Toole County Health Department, United States Border Patrol, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Montana Highway Patrol, Crime Stoppers, Toole County Commissioners, City of Shelby, First Baptist Church, Town Pump Food Stores, Admiral Beverage (Pepsi), Sunburst Ambulance, Shelby Ambulance, Montana Wildlife and Parks, Toole County Search & Rescue, Youth Dynamics Inc., Toole County Victims Advocate and the Toole County Transportation Safety Committee/DUI Task Force.
All of these agencies will be in attendance of the event and have resources and information available for those attending.
The main mission of National Night Out is to build law enforcement and community partnerships, to get the community engaged and to share information. This is a fantastic family event that not only offers information and opportunities to learn, but also a fun evening for the entire family!
A free barbecue hosted and served by the Shelby Fire Department, CoreCivic, Marias Medical Center and the Toole County Health Foundation will feature burgers and hot dogs, along with a couple of salads. Drinks are being provided by Eagle Beverage and the food was donated by those organizations hosting the barbecue. CoreCivic will also be bringing an inmate clean-up crew to help take care of things after the event.
The First Baptist Church will again be providing a bouncy house and cotton candy for the kids with face painting and a balloon maker also being in attendance.
“This event has really grown over the past few years,” said Alliance for Youth coordinator Mary Miller. “Last year we had approximately 300 people attend, this year we are hoping for 400.”
There will be information available on underage drinking, bear safety, car seat safety and suicide awareness, along with other displays. New to this year’s event is the Hidden Room. This display is being brought by the health department and offers parents the opportunity to search a mock teenage bedroom for signs of substance use.
“It’s set up for parents to go in and look for hidden items on a checklist,” said Miller. “The items listed on the checklist are all indicators that a child is using substances. It was designed by Alliance for Youth, out of Great Falls, to be used for prevention throughout the state as a training and teaching tool.”
Child ID kits will be available for free, as will car seat certificates for those needing to have their children’s car seats checked out.
Don’t miss out on a fantastic opportunity to learn while also getting to know the different resources and law enforcement agencies in the area! This is a great opportunity for families to spend the evening at the park, enjoy a free barbecue and gain invaluable knowledge. Tuesday, Aug. 6, from 6-8 p.m., at Aronow Park, hope to see you there!
