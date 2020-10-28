The Shelby Coyotes eight-man football team will host Clark Fork, a co-op team from Superior and Alberton, on Saturday, Oct. 31, at 1 p.m. The game is a rematch of last year’s playoff game. The Coyotes are looking forward to getting back on the field after their two-week lay-off, said head coach Mike White.
The winner will advance to play the winner of the Park City vs. Ekalaka game. The higher seed team will host that playoff game.
Tickets for Saturday’s playoff game are limited to six per dressed athlete. For more information on tickets, White advises fans to check the Shelby High School website.
