A tradition started by former Shelby Fire Chief Dan Whitted over a decade ago, the Firemen’s Fish Fry continues with this year’s event taking place on Friday, April 15, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Shelby Fire Hall. The dinner is open to everyone and the cost is simply a free-will offering if you are able to the department.
“We started the fish fry about 12 to 14 years ago,” said fireman Ron Buck. “Dan Whitted brought this tradition to Shelby when he was Chief, it was something very common back in Nebraska, so he thought it would be a fun event here in Shelby as well. We have continued ever since.”
The only year the fish fry did not take place was in 2020, due to COVID-19 shutting everything down. The Firemen’s Fish Fry was held at the Elks Club for years, but in the past few years the department was able to purchase their own fryers and are now able to host the event at the Fire Hall.
“Over the years we have served things like coleslaw, beans and fish, but this year we thought it would be fun to try our take on fish and chips,” said Buck. “Each year we try to break even when we host the fish fry. It is not really for fundraising because we never really make a lot of money on the event, but it is more about us giving back to the community.”
The giving goes both ways as the Shelby Volunteer Fire Department does a phenomenal job of taking care of the community it serves. Not only do they arrive quickly in a time of need, they are also there in times of celebration, responding to fires and vehicle accidents as well as blowing sirens and lighting up parades and hosting community events. The annual fish fry and their Fourth of July barbecue are two events that the community enjoys and appreciates each year. Support your local fire department and enjoy an evening of great food, community and fun on Friday April 15, starting at 5:30 p.m.
“Our department loves to give back to the community that supports us. We try to do a few functions each year, like the fish fry and the 4th of July picnic,” concluded Buck. “Our department appreciates the community that we serve so much, and this is our way of saying thank you for everything you do for us. We love being a part of Shelby, and this is our way of giving back.”
