Shelby and Toole County have seen an increase in new faces moving to the area and the Shelby Area Chamber of Commerce, along with the City of Shelby, are in the process of putting together more welcome bags. The organizations would like to put together 30 or more bags, but in order to do this they need local businesses and residents to help!
“We would really like to keep the welcome bags going for new residents to Shelby. Here at City Hall, we give the welcome bags to those new residents establishing utility accounts,” explained Community Development Director Lorette Carter. “The bags are filled with brochures, discount cards, a pass to the Civic Center, pens, small give-aways, a phone book, a map, city information and welcome letter from Mayor McDermott.”
The Chamber and the City are in need of items to include in the bags. Anything “Shelby” or “Toole County” is welcome, trinkets, coupons, free samples, anything you are willing to donate!
“We’d like to put together 30 plus bags and we are happy to accept however many coupons, businesses cards, trinkets. free samples, etc., that are you willing to donate,” added Chamber member Crissy Bauman.
If you have items you would like to donate to the welcome bags please drop them off with Carter at City Hall during business hours, Monday through Friday. If you are unable to drop them off let Carter or Bauman know by calling (406) 434-5222, and they will be happy to make arrangements to come and pick up your donation.
“New residents greatly appreciate the welcome bag,” concluded Carter. “Let’s make Shelby a truly welcoming community!”
