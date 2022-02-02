While many kids across our state find themselves preparing for that next basketball game or wrestling match this time of year, a specific segment of our student population has their eyes set on a very different type of competition, they want to show off their mechanical skills.
The Montana FFA offers chances to show off those skills throughout the school year. This past weekend, approximately 180 students from FFA chapters across the state converged on Lewistown High School to participate in the annual Fergus Mechanics Contest. The contest consists of specific topics in small engines, construction, electricity, plumbing, surveying, agricultural sprayers, welding and critical thinking.
FFA members, Ayden Davis, Wyatt Doty, Shane Cuthbert, Bud Richard, Kolby Davidson and Bryson Deeble competed in this year’s competition. The team placed seventh overall, and Ayden was the top individual for Shelby, placing 19th.
“These kids work hard all year in the classroom. Contests like this are an excellent way for these kids to show off their problem-solving skills,” said Shelby FFA advisor, Thad White. “They are also a way to show me what I need to work on as a teacher. No matter the result, the kids walk away from the contest with a sense of pride and are excited to learn more. There is a demand for skilled people in the trades—contests like this help cultivate an interest. Additionally, the agricultural industry across the country has become almost totally reliant on skilled technicians to keep equipment running. To see so many kids at a contest like this on a Saturday in the heart of basketball and wrestling season tells me that some of that demand will be met.”
The next contest the kids are competing in will be the Glacier District Ag Mechanics Contest hosted by the Shelby FFA Chapter on Feb. 22, at the agricultural shop. We are looking for volunteers to help with the contest.
Contact Thad White at thad.white@shelby.k12.mt.us if you are interested.
