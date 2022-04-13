CoreCivic, a behind-the-scenes member of the community, is one of the biggest supporters of a variety of organizations, events and community projects, including the Veteran’s Memorial Flag. In the past CoreCivic has donated funds to the memorial and also the VFW to purchase new flags for Main Street and a new flag to fly proudly from the Veterans Memorial Flag site.
On Tuesday, March 29, Vietnam Veterans Day, Warden Bludworth, Assistant Warden Catherine Nelson and past warden, David Berkebile, made their way to the site again. The importance of the day was felt by all, as many of the veterans and caretakers of the site are Vietnam veterans.
The reason for the March 29 visit was a great one and a continued show of support for the site and what it represents. CoreCivic continued in their tradition of support and generosity, recently purchasing a CoreCivic brick to be on display at the site in honor of all veterans employed by the facility and throughout the community. On March 29 they were able to see their brick, set amongst the others, gracing the memorial.
“CoreCivic and the Crossroads Correctional Center are proud supporters of America’s veterans,” said Warden Pete Bludworth. “It is an honor to have our name at the Veteran’s Memorial in Shelby. CoreCivic partners with various organizations to support hiring veterans. In fact, the company has been named a Military Friendly Employer by G.I. Jobs each year since 2007 because of its ongoing veteran-hiring initiatives. More than 10 percent of CoreCivic’s employee-base is made up of U.S. veterans today.”
As a show of gratitude for their support, an additional two bricks were created with the CoreCivic logo for Warden Bludworth and past warden, David Berkebile, to take with them.
