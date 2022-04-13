Full of pride and appreciation, veteran volunteers from the Veteran’s Flag Memorial Site met with CoreCivic wardens, David Berkebile (past) and Pete Bludworth (current) to celebrate the placement of the brick purchased by CoreCivic at the site. Pictured are, from left, Jerry Buckley, Clarence Hart, Jake Clark, Dave Sandon, Berkebile, John Alstad, Bludworth, Bob Longcake and Tim Duve.