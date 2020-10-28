As of Monday, Oct. 26, the Toole County Clerk and Recorder’s Office had received 1,314 ballots back out of the 2,232 mailed out. Clerk and Recorder Treva Nelson reported that a few people have come in and voted using the poll booth available in the office, but not many.
The polling booths located in the Clerk and Recorder’s Office have been available to voters since Friday, Oct. 2.
“If you want to vote in a polling booth you can come to the office and vote,” said Nelson. “If you receive a mail ballot and want to vote it in the office, in a polling booth, you can bring your ballot up and vote it.”
All voters are reminded that if you are choosing to vote by mail-in ballot your ballot needs to be mailed back at least one week before the election. If you are reading this and have not mailed in your ballot you are now taking a risk that your ballot may not be received in time to be counted.
If time got away from you, please drop your ballot off at the Clerk and Recorder’s Office at the Toole County Courthouse. A ballot box is onsite and all ballots must be in before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
If you are not sure if you are registered to vote or not, or have any other questions you are encouraged to contact the Clerk and Recorder’s Office at (406) 424-8300, extension 2. You can also visit sosmt.gov, scroll down the page and choose the “My Voter Page” link. This will let you know if you are registered, what your mailing address is and you can track your ballot.
