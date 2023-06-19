For several months, many have been watching what was once housed Shopko, transform into an updated and modern medical facility that will now be the new home of Marias Healthcare Clinic.
The construction has wrapped up and all are ready to host a community celebration and open house on Friday, June 23, starting at 3:30 p.m.
The staff and administration of Marias Healthcare invite all to attend this great event that will feature a few keynote speakers, tours of the facility and a dinner hosted by TLC Catering of Shelby, followed by dancing to the music of the Slow Rollers Band from Sunburst.
“Marias is very excited and proud to be part of this amazing project,” said Marias Healthcare CEO Jamie Brownell. “Being able to offer full healthcare services in one place increases patient coordination, patient safety and reduces costs. Marias is proud that we were able to help our communities in a different fashion than healthcare. By doing a capital project we were able to make an economic impact for the local region that supports our businesses, families and patients. We love our communities and want to celebrate rural healthcare.”
Brownell, along with MHSI Board Chair Brian Lee will get things started at 3:30 p.m. Speakers from the USDA will follow at 3:45, with tours getting underway at 4:15 p.m. Dinner will be at 4:30, along with music and dancing.
The new, modern and welcoming facility is a fantastic addition to the community, surrounding area and rural medicine. Come out and take a tour, enjoy some delicious dinner and join in the celebration.
