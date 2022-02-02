County Library in Shelby had a special visitor to read the featured stories of the day on Thursday, Jan. 27. Deanna Mydland, an Early Learning Specialist for Montana PBS, made a trip to Shelby last Thursday and then to Sunburst on Friday, to share a story about winter animals and activities, all based around PBS KIDS “Wild Kratts.” This was just one of her outreach trips around Montana.
“My work is to share throughout Montana our trusted, researched-based, current, educational and family-friendly resources from PBS Kids programs,” said Mydland. “I am reaching out all over the state for collaborations between libraries and Montana PBS Kids to be a part of the Books & Babies and/or story hours.”
Mydland shared two books during story hour, one based on the PBS KIDS cartoon series “Wild Kratts” and another introducing the kids to science and what a scientist does. While the books were enjoyed by all in attendance, the activity stations set up by Mydland were the biggest hit of the hour.
“She had a couple of activity stations set up for the kids, like science experiments,” said Shelby librarian Sherri Lackey. “It was a winter animals’ theme and the stations gave demonstrations on how winter animals, such as polar bears and some birds, stay warm.”
To read the complete article, pick up a copy of this week’s issue or subscribe to the Shelby Promoter, Cut Bank Pioneer Press, Browning Glacier Reporter and The Valierian newspapers at http://www.cutbankpioneerpress.com/site/services/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.