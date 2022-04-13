The Shelby Honor Society (SHS) hosted an induction ceremony Monday, March 28, at 7 p.m. There were 20 students inducted into the honor society and Emma Taylor, senior SHS President, led the ceremony, which was held in the high school auditorium.
Penelope Heaton played the viola as guests arrived, and the ceremony started with Taylor welcoming family, friends, teachers, the principal and superintendent. She spoke of the high academic standards, service projects, and the commitment to character students who applied to the Shelby Honor Society would be pledging to uphold.
As a symbol of the pillars of the honor society, senior students lit five candles representing: scholarship, service, leadership, character, and citizenship.
As there has not been an induction ceremony for a few years, the Shelby Honor Society pledge was recited by each grade level:
I pledge to uphold
The high purposes of the National Honor Society
To which I have been selected;
I will be true to the principles for which it stands;
I will be loyal to my school;
And will maintain and encourage
The high standards
Of scholarship, leadership, service, citizenship, and character.
