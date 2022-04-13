Join us in honoring Loy Marie Hart’s life on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Crown Hill Cemetery, Cut Bank, Mont.
A reception will follow at the St. Paul Lutheran Church, 602 E Main St, Cut Bank.
