Ron Bealer, 61, passed away unexpectedly on Sept 23, 2019.
Ron was born and raised in Cut Bank. He attended school in Cut Bank and then went on to attend a vocational school in Helena. He was trained as a machinist and worked at that trade for 10 years in Billings, MT. He later became involved in several businesses, such as house moving, real estate brokerage, and rentals.
After the death of his father in 1995, Ron expanded the business that his parents, Orville and Carole, had started. At the time of his death he was the owner and operator of Glacier Signs and Monuments in Kalispell, MT and Cut Bank. He also managed Yellowstone Valley Properties.
Ron worked on his grandfather’s farm as a young person. This was where he was taught to be a hard worker. He enjoyed traveling and scuba diving with his Mom, his buddy.
Ron was very involved with the Lone Pine Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses and will be sorely missed by his friends and family.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Fairbridge Inn (the old Outlaw Inn), 1701 U.S. Hwy South in Kalispell.
