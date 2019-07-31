Mitchell ‘Mitch’ Kelly

Mitchell “Mitch” Clark Kelly, 62, of Shelby, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019, after a short battle against cancer.
There will be two celebration of life gatherings. The first being held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, at Aronow Park in Shelby; the second will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 18, at Q’emiln Park in Post Falls, Idaho.
Mitch was born in Shelby on May 3, 1957 to Mary and John Kelly. He had a multitude of job experiences from the oil fields of Montana as a young man to a dedicated Union Millwright we have all come to know and love. Mitch had a passion for his family and friends, travel, motorcycles, fishing and golf.
Survivors include his wife, Dana Kelly; son and wife, Gabe and Joli Kelly; stepdaughter and husband, Torey and Ryan Healea; seven grandchildren, Micah Swett, Ava Kelly, Sara Kelly, Declan Kelly, Juliette Kelly, Logan Healea and Wyatt Healea; brother, Roland “Billie” Kline; sister, Shannon Kelly; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mitch is preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Roland “Bill” Kline; two brothers, John and Michael “Speedy.”
Mitch was a man that once he entered your life you could never forget him. He had a heart of gold and a kindness like none other. He has left us all with hurting hearts, but know he is no longer in pain and will forever be watching over us.
Condolences can be made to Mitch’s memorial page at www.asperfh.com.
