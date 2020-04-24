Marguerite Madeline Horgus, 86, of Sweetgrass, passed away on March 29, 2020, from complications of COVID-19. Due to the current Corona/COVID-19 Virus threats, a memorial celebration of life will be arranged at a later date after the pandemic risk has passed.
Marguerite was born on July 16, 1933, to John and Louise Wolanski on their
family farm east of Sweetgrass. She went to school at the Wilshaw Country School, Sweetgrass School and graduated from Sunburst High School.
Marguerite married the love of her life, George Horgus, on June 28, 1950. They were married 64 years. George and Marguerite built their life together on their farm in Sweetgrass, where they raised five children. They were a true love story who inspired all around them.
Marguerite lived a full life as a wife, mother and grandmother. In her younger years, Marguerite and George enjoyed their nights out country western dancing or playing Pinochle with their friends of the Anniversary Club. She was a remarkable cook, kept an immaculate kitchen, and had an extensive library of cookbooks. Marguerite’s home was open to all, as her
hospitality was known throughout Toole County and beyond.
Marguerite will be remembered as a strong, hard-working woman who loved her family above all else. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Survivors include children, Nancy Horgus and her children, Jessica Whitt and Bryan (Tasha) Whitt; John Horgus; Gayle (Tim) Buckley; Roger (Janine) Horgus and their children, Beth (Ryan) Loomis, Dylan (Laura) Horgus and Trevor
Horgus; Michelle Horgus and her children, Bridger Line and Hunter Line; and great-grandchildren, Amaria, Jasmine, Noah, Evie, and Reese.
Marguerite is preceded in death by husband, George Horgus; grandson, Shane
Horgus; her parents and two sisters, Mary-Anne Wolaski and Dorothy Nagy.
Memorials can be made to the Sunburst Fire and Ambulance Department. The family would like to thank all caretakers who cared for Marguerite and a very special thank you to Dr. Brice Addison, for his years of care and friendship.
Condolences can be made to Marguerite’s memorial page at www.asperfh.com.
