Shirley Mae (Mead) Combs, of Cut Bank, Mont., passed on Jan. 10, 2022, in Great Falls, Mont.
A celebration of Shirley’s life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 5, at 2 p.m. at The Den in Cut Bank. Her cremains will be spread in the Hysham Hills of Montana at a later date.
She was born April 11, 1935 in Huntley, Mont., to Paul and Harriet (Keeler) Mead. Shirley graduated from Hysham High School in 1953. She married Lt. Col. James W. Lankford in Las Vegas in 1965. Shirley worked as a waitress, at a local bowling alley, a terminal clerk for a major trucking company and on dude ranches.
She married Rodger Combs in 1986 in Shelby and they moved to Cut Bank. Shirley was a cleaner at The Den in Cut Bank for 30 years. Her co-workers affectionately called her “The Sarg.”
Shirley was a member of the Polson Order of Eastern Star and Kalispell Church of God. She was a den mother, leader coach, and one of two women to work at the district level of the Boy Scouts of America.
Shirley enjoyed bowling where she was secretary/treasurer for the Senior Bowling League for many years. She enjoyed gardening, tomato bucket gardening, playing solitaire, grew beautiful peonies, and made the best homemade jam from her rhubarb patch.
In her younger years, Shirley liked her cocktails and road trips with Margo Meyer and Tippy Burtch. She and Rodger liked to go camping and did so until his death. She looked forward to Saturday morning coffee and visits at The Den with Keith.
Shirley loved to dance and always dressed fashionable. She loved to watch birds and fed many a stray cat and named them all.
She is preceded in death by spouses, James Lankford and Rodger Combs; son, Wayne Lankford; stepson, John Combs; parents; grandparents; many aunts and uncles; her dogs, Penney and Nick; her cat, Casper; and many good friends.
Survivors include daughter-in-law, Deborah Lankford of Geraldine; grandson, Phillip Norton of Fort Benton; granddaughter, Kimberly (George) and great grandson, Michael Cobler both of Geraldine; stepson, Tony Combs of Shelby; stepdaughter, Vivian Combs of Texas; special friend that was like a daughter, Tippy (Tom Trizinski) Burtch; her cat, Buddy; all her co-workers from The Den; and many friends.
A special thank you to EMT Curtis Harper and Nick Bradford and staff of Logan Health-Cut Bank and Benefis in Great Falls, Rich Murack at In-Line Chiropractic, special kindness shown by Paul Mandel, Rod Cline, Roy and Eloise Nollkamper, Debbie Kennedy, Keith Leys, Shane Hegle, Tom Cottongim and Wade Jacobsen.
Memorials can be made to Quailwings Rescue in Cut Bank.
Condolences can be made to www.asperfh.com.
